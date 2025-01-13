Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 1:12AM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, and Northern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.