Freeze Warning issued January 13 at 11:59AM PST until January 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 14 degrees expected. Coldest in the
Antelope Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County where up to 10
hours of sub-freezing temperatures are expected.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.