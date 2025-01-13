Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued January 13 at 11:59AM PST until January 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 14 degrees expected. Coldest in the
Antelope Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County where up to 10
hours of sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

