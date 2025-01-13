Freeze Warning issued January 13 at 11:59AM PST until January 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 25 expected. Coldest in the Antelope

Valley foothills and the Santa Ynez Valley where 3 to 5 hours of

sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Ojai Valley, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland

Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Western Antelope Valley

Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.