Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 3:24PM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, and Santa Clarita Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.