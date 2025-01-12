Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 3:24PM PST until January 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura
County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the High
Wind Warning, from 4 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.