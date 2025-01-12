Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 3:19PM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 3:19 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, and Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

