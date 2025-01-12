Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 1:39AM PST until January 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible in wind favored
locations.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.