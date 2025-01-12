Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 12:54PM PST until January 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible in wind favored locations.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.