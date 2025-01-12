Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 12:54PM PST until January 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph are possible in

wind favored locations. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. For the High

Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.