Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 12:54PM PST until January 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to
45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. For the High
Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.