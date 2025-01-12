Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 1:23AM PST until January 12 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.