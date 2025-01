Red Flag Warning issued January 12 at 3:38PM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT 4 AM TUESDAY UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING NORTHEAST

TO EAST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: WESTERN SAN

GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ I5 CORRIDOR/ SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS/ SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS/ VENTURA VALLEYS (MAINLY NEAR SIMI VALLEY/MOORPARK/

SANTA PAULA/SOUTH MOUNTAIN)/ WESTERN SANTA MONICAS/ NORTHERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY (MAINLY HIGHWAYS 118/210 CORRIDORS FROM PORTER RANCH

TO SAN FERNANDO)/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTAL PLAIN (MAINLY HILLS ABOVE

CAMARILLO/OXNARD WESTWARD TO VENTURA) — THIS WILL BE A

TIME PERIOD OF LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS WITH EXTREMELY CRITICAL

FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR THE SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS

OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY DUE

TO GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR PORTIONS

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A long duration Red Flag Warning remains in effect through much

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday, expanding

into the mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

by Monday night. THERE WILL LIKELY BE DAMAGING WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN

55 AND 70 MPH ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE RED FLAG WARNING AREA FROM

EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING, LEADING TO THE

PDS RED FLAG WARNING UPGRADE. AREAS IN THE RED FLAG WARNING

(ESPECIALLY DURING THE PDS TIME FRAME) WILL HAVE A HIGH RISK FOR

LARGE FIRES WITH VERY RAPID FIRE SPREAD, EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, AND

LONG RANGE SPOTTING. WHILE DANGEROUS PDS RED FLAG FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY WITH THIS EVENT EARLY TUESDAY MORNING INTO

WEDNESDAY MORNING, THIS WIND EVENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE AS STRONG

AND DESTRUCTIVE AS LAST WEEK’S WINDSTORM. Due to the more easterly

component of the wind, much of Ventura County will likely have

stronger winds than the offshore wind events this past week.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty east winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from 10 PM Monday to noon PST Wednesday.

* WINDS…Periods of east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent

common with minimal improvement at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.