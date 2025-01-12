Red Flag Warning issued January 12 at 12:28AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.High confidence in long duration critical fire weather
conditions due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds
through at least Tuesday and likely through Wednesday for the
Santa Ana wind corridor of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Periods of winds gusting 30 to 50 mph, except 50 to 75 mph for
wind prone mountains and foothills through at least Tuesday with
the strongest winds likely into this morning, and again late
Monday into Tuesday. It will be very dry through the period with
daytime humidities largely between 10 and 20 percent with minimal
improvement at night. The very dry vegetation combined with the
prolonged extreme fire weather conditions will support rapid
spread and erratic behavior of any new or existing fires.
At least a brief break in the extreme fire weather conditions are
likely by Friday with significantly increased humidity and
lighter winds with a 20 percent of very light rain next weekend.
* WINDS…Periods of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Local gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains,
Santa Susana Mountains, and western Santa Monica Mountains. The
strongest winds are likely through this morning, and again late
Monday into Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent
common with minimal improvement at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.