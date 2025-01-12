High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 3:19PM PST until January 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30

to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Southern Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura

County Inland Coast, Western San Fernando Valley, Western San

Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the High

Wind Warning, from 4 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.