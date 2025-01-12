High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 3:05PM PST until January 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Monday to 2 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.