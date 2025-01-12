High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 2:34AM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow

down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.