High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 1:23AM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, north to
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.