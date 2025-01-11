Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 3:06AM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible in wind favored

locations.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.