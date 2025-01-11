Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 1:16PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

.High confidence in long duration critical fire weather conditions

due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds through at least

Tuesday and likely through Wednesday for the Santa Ana wind corridor

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Periods of winds gusting 30 to

50 mph, except 50 to 75 mph for wind prone mountains and

foothills through at least Tuesday with the strongest winds likely

tonight into Sunday morning and again late Monday into Tuesday.

It will be very dry through the period with daytime humidities

largely between 10 and 20 percent with minimal improvement at

night. The very dry vegetation combined with the prolonged extreme

fire weather conditions will support rapid spread and erratic

behavior of any new or existing fires.

At least a brief break in the extreme fire weather conditions are

likely by Friday with significantly increased humidity and lighter

winds with a 20 percent of very light rain next weekend.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 6 PM PST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* WINDS…Periods of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50

mph. Local gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains,

Santa Susana Mountains, and western Santa Monica Mountains. The

strongest winds are likely this evening through Sunday morning

and again late Monday into Tuesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent

common with minimal improvement at night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.