Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 1:16PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
.High confidence in long duration critical fire weather conditions
due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds through at least
Tuesday and likely through Wednesday for the Santa Ana wind corridor
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Periods of winds gusting 30 to
50 mph, except 50 to 75 mph for wind prone mountains and
foothills through at least Tuesday with the strongest winds likely
tonight into Sunday morning and again late Monday into Tuesday.
It will be very dry through the period with daytime humidities
largely between 10 and 20 percent with minimal improvement at
night. The very dry vegetation combined with the prolonged extreme
fire weather conditions will support rapid spread and erratic
behavior of any new or existing fires.
At least a brief break in the extreme fire weather conditions are
likely by Friday with significantly increased humidity and lighter
winds with a 20 percent of very light rain next weekend.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 6 PM PST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* WINDS…Periods of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50
mph. Local gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains,
Santa Susana Mountains, and western Santa Monica Mountains. The
strongest winds are likely this evening through Sunday morning
and again late Monday into Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidities of 10 to 20 percent
common with minimal improvement at night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.