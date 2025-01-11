High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 7:04PM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, north to

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.