High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 5:52PM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 15 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning,
north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.