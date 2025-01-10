Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 8:40PM PST until January 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday. For

the High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.