Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 8:40PM PST until January 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday. For
the High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.