Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:24AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu Coast, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.