Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 9:53AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.The current Red Flag Warnings will likely be allowed to expire on time

at 6pm today, however a Fire Weather Watch is being considered for

Saturday Night through Sunday over much of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties. The latest round of gusty offshore winds have already

peaked and will continue to rapidly weaken into the afternoon.

The winds will strengthen once again during the day on Saturday

then peak Saturday Night into Sunday where gusts of 35 to 50 mph

are expected. Isolated gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely over the

San Gabriel Mountains. There is a growing potential for Red Flag

Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch will be considered.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 mph this

morning will continue to weaken through this evening. Isolated

gusts to 50 mph will continue for another hour or two.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long

range spotting, which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.