Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 9:53AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM TODAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.The current Red Flag Warnings will likely be allowed to expire on time
at 6pm today, however a Fire Weather Watch is being considered for
Saturday Night through Sunday over much of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties. The latest round of gusty offshore winds have already
peaked and will continue to rapidly weaken into the afternoon.
The winds will strengthen once again during the day on Saturday
then peak Saturday Night into Sunday where gusts of 35 to 50 mph
are expected. Isolated gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely over the
San Gabriel Mountains. There is a growing potential for Red Flag
Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch will be considered.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 mph this
morning will continue to weaken through this evening. Isolated
gusts to 50 mph will continue for another hour or two.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long
range spotting, which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.