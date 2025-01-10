High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 7:24AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.