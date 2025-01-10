High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:12AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…The Wind Advisory is now a High Wind Warning with north to
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.