High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:12AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa

Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western

San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.