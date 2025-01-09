Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:26AM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountain areas.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the

High Wind Watch, from this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be a lull in the winds from late

this afternoon through early this evening.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.