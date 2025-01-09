Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:26AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the eastern portion.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be a lull in the winds from late

this afternoon through early this evening.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.