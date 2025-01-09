Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:26AM PST until January 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north

to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. For the

High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be a lull in the winds from late

this afternoon through early this evening.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.