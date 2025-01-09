Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 1:34AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, San Fernando and San Gabriel
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and
Ventura County coastal areas.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be a lull in the winds from late
this afternoon through early this evening.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.