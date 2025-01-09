Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:41PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to
40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the
High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.