Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:41PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest in the northern San Fernando Valley, Malibu Coast, and
eastern Ventura County.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San
Gabriel Valley, Malibu Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western
San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the San Gabriel Valley, most of the winds
will be in foothills. Much lighter winds expected in the valley.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.