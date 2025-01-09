Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:41PM PST until January 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30

to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. For the

High Wind Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.