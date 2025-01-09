Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 4:25PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…HIGH END RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO

STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions will continue across much

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday due to moderate to

strong Santa Ana winds and low humidities. While winds had diminished

some last night, they have increased in strength and areal coverage

today, and will continue through early Friday morning. The strongest

winds tonight into early Friday morning will be across the

mountains (including the Santa Susanas and Santa Monicas) and

Santa Clarita Valley, where damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph

can be expected, except isolated gusts 65 to 75 mph in the San

Gabriels, Santa Susanas, and western Santa Monica mountains. The

gusty Santa Ana winds have also overspread many of the typical

wind prone coastal and valley areas in LA/Ventura counties, with

gusts in the 35 to 55 mph range. With the enhanced upper level

wind support through tonight, there will be some breezy

conditions across portions of the LA Basin, especially the west

side of LA coast and Hollywood Hills. Humidity values between 5

and 15 percent will be common today and Friday across the Red Flag

Warning area, with poor overnight recoveries under 20 percent in

windy areas tonight. The increased Santa Ana winds today into

Friday morning will bring high end Red Flag conditions to the wind

prone mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,

as well as the Malibu coast. The offshore winds are expected to

diminish on Friday afternoon, with an onshore wind shift likely

across many coastal and coastal valley areas.

Offshore winds are expected to weaken on Saturday. An extended period of

elevated to potentially critical fire weather conditions are in the

forecast for Sunday through Wednesday due to moderate to locally strong

offshore winds, likely peaking on Tuesday.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

through early Friday morning. Winds diminishing Friday

afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There will be the potential for downed trees and

powerlines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.