Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 4:25PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HIGH END RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions will continue across much
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday due to moderate to
strong Santa Ana winds and low humidities. While winds had diminished
some last night, they have increased in strength and areal coverage
today, and will continue through early Friday morning. The strongest
winds tonight into early Friday morning will be across the
mountains (including the Santa Susanas and Santa Monicas) and
Santa Clarita Valley, where damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph
can be expected, except isolated gusts 65 to 75 mph in the San
Gabriels, Santa Susanas, and western Santa Monica mountains. The
gusty Santa Ana winds have also overspread many of the typical
wind prone coastal and valley areas in LA/Ventura counties, with
gusts in the 35 to 55 mph range. With the enhanced upper level
wind support through tonight, there will be some breezy
conditions across portions of the LA Basin, especially the west
side of LA coast and Hollywood Hills. Humidity values between 5
and 15 percent will be common today and Friday across the Red Flag
Warning area, with poor overnight recoveries under 20 percent in
windy areas tonight. The increased Santa Ana winds today into
Friday morning will bring high end Red Flag conditions to the wind
prone mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,
as well as the Malibu coast. The offshore winds are expected to
diminish on Friday afternoon, with an onshore wind shift likely
across many coastal and coastal valley areas.
Offshore winds are expected to weaken on Saturday. An extended period of
elevated to potentially critical fire weather conditions are in the
forecast for Sunday through Wednesday due to moderate to locally strong
offshore winds, likely peaking on Tuesday.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
through early Friday morning. Winds diminishing Friday
afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property. There will be the potential for downed trees and
powerlines, as well as power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.