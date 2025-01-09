Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 10:27AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…HIGH END RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…ALL RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY HAVE EXPIRED

FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY…

.Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions will continue across much

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday due to gusty

Santa Ana winds and low humidities. While winds had diminished

some last night, they are increasing and becoming more widespread

today and will continue into Friday morning. The strongest winds

today into Friday morning will be across the mountains (including

the Santa Susanas and Santa Monicas) and Santa Clarita Valley,

where damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph can be expected, except

isolated gusts to 75 mph in the San Gabriels, western Santa

Monicas, and Santa Susana mountains. The gusty Santa Ana winds

will also overspread many of the typical wind prone coasts and

valley areas in LA/Ventura counties during this time, with gusts

in the 35 to 55 mph range. With the enhance upper level wind

support today into this evening, there will be some breezy

conditions across portions of the LA Basin, especially the west

side of the LA coast. Humidity values between 7 and 15 percent

will be common today into Friday across the Red Flag Warning area,

with poor overnight recoveries under 20 percent in windy areas

tonight. THE INCREASED SANTA ANA WINDS TODAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING

WILL BRING HIGH END RED FLAG CONDITIONS TO THE WIND PRONE

MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, AS WELL

AS THE MALIBU COAST. The offshore winds are expected to diminish

on Friday afternoon, with the potential for an onshore wind shift

across many of the coastal areas.

WITH THE ENHANCED SANTA ANA WINDS TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING,

THERE WILL BE THE INCREASED RISK OF RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME

FIRE BEHAVIOR, INCLUDING LONG RANGE SPOTTING, ON EXISTING FIRES

AS WELL AS ANY NEW FIRES.

There is the potential for a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event

Monday into Tuesday.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 TO

55 MPH across wind prone valleys and Malibu through Friday

morning, with 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts to 65 mph across

the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley. Isolated gusts to 75 mph

likely in the San Gabriel mountains, western Santa Monicas, and

Santa Susana mountains. Winds diminishing Friday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent through Friday, with poor

overnight recoveries tonight under 20 percent in wind prone

areas.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There will be a high risk for widespread downed

trees and powerlines, as well as widespread power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.