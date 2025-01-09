Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 10:27AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HIGH END RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…ALL RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY HAVE EXPIRED
FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY…
.Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions will continue across much
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday due to gusty
Santa Ana winds and low humidities. While winds had diminished
some last night, they are increasing and becoming more widespread
today and will continue into Friday morning. The strongest winds
today into Friday morning will be across the mountains (including
the Santa Susanas and Santa Monicas) and Santa Clarita Valley,
where damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph can be expected, except
isolated gusts to 75 mph in the San Gabriels, western Santa
Monicas, and Santa Susana mountains. The gusty Santa Ana winds
will also overspread many of the typical wind prone coasts and
valley areas in LA/Ventura counties during this time, with gusts
in the 35 to 55 mph range. With the enhance upper level wind
support today into this evening, there will be some breezy
conditions across portions of the LA Basin, especially the west
side of the LA coast. Humidity values between 7 and 15 percent
will be common today into Friday across the Red Flag Warning area,
with poor overnight recoveries under 20 percent in windy areas
tonight. THE INCREASED SANTA ANA WINDS TODAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING
WILL BRING HIGH END RED FLAG CONDITIONS TO THE WIND PRONE
MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, AS WELL
AS THE MALIBU COAST. The offshore winds are expected to diminish
on Friday afternoon, with the potential for an onshore wind shift
across many of the coastal areas.
WITH THE ENHANCED SANTA ANA WINDS TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING,
THERE WILL BE THE INCREASED RISK OF RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME
FIRE BEHAVIOR, INCLUDING LONG RANGE SPOTTING, ON EXISTING FIRES
AS WELL AS ANY NEW FIRES.
There is the potential for a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event
Monday into Tuesday.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 TO
55 MPH across wind prone valleys and Malibu through Friday
morning, with 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts to 65 mph across
the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley. Isolated gusts to 75 mph
likely in the San Gabriel mountains, western Santa Monicas, and
Santa Susana mountains. Winds diminishing Friday afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent through Friday, with poor
overnight recoveries tonight under 20 percent in wind prone
areas.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property. There will be a high risk for widespread downed
trees and powerlines, as well as widespread power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.