Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 9:54PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains and Southern Ventura

County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST Thursday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.