Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 9:54PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected, strongest during the late night through morning hours.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.