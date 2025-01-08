Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 9:54PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible Thursday night into

Friday morning

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Malibu Coast, Southeastern

Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.