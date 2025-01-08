Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 9:54PM PST until January 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north

to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PST Thursday Night.

For the High Wind Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.