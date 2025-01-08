Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:17AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Ventura County Beaches, and
Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.