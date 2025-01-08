Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 10:40PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,

Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains,

Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel

Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST Thursday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.