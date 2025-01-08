Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 10:40PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Malibu Coast, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County
Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.