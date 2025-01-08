Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 8:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY…

.All Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) statements have

expired. However, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through

Friday evening for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties due

to gusty offshore winds and low humidities. For tonight and

Thursday, north to northeast wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be

common across the typical Santa Ana wind locations, strongest

across the mountains and foothills. For Thursday night and

Friday, winds will be slightly stronger, with gusts of 40 to 55

mph, and isolated gusts up to 70 mph possible in favored

foothills and peaks. Widespread humidity levels of 10 and 20

percent are expected through Friday, with humidities locally

down to 5 percent at times.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40

to 50 mph through Thursday, then northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 50 to 60 mph Thurday night and Friday. There may

be isolated gusts to 70 mph in wind-prone areas Thursday night

and Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent through Friday, and locally

down to 5 percent at times.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There will be a high risk for widespread downed

trees and powerlines, as well as widespread power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.