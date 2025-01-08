Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 8:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY…
.All Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) statements have
expired. However, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through
Friday evening for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties due
to gusty offshore winds and low humidities. For tonight and
Thursday, north to northeast wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be
common across the typical Santa Ana wind locations, strongest
across the mountains and foothills. For Thursday night and
Friday, winds will be slightly stronger, with gusts of 40 to 55
mph, and isolated gusts up to 70 mph possible in favored
foothills and peaks. Widespread humidity levels of 10 and 20
percent are expected through Friday, with humidities locally
down to 5 percent at times.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
through Thursday, then 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Thursday night and Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent, possibly falling into the
single digits at times.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,
including long range spotting, which would threaten life and
property. There will be the potential for downed trees and
powerlines, as well as power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.