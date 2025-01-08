Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 4:01PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF

VENTURA COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY —SEE TIMINGS IN HEADLINES

BELOW…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SANTA BARBARA MOUNTAINS

INCLUDING EASTERN SANTA YNEZ RANGE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY…

.All Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) statements have been

expired, however regular Red Flag Warnings remain in effect.

Gusty offshore winds and low humidities will continue through

Friday for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Through Thursday

morning, north to northeast wind gusts of 30 to 55 mph will be

common across typical the typical Santa Ana wind locations,

strongest across the mountains and foothills. Thursday afternoon

into Friday morning, winds will increase with gusts of 30 to 40

mph across coasts and valleys, and 50 to 60 mph gusts common

across mountains and foothills with isolated gusts up to 70 mph

possible across the highest peaks. Winds will peak Thursday

evening into early Friday morning, however will not be as

expansive nor as strong as this previous event. Humidity levels of

10 and 20 percent are expected, potentially lowering into single

digits in some areas into Friday.

Long duration Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of Los

Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Falling to between 10 and 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,

including long range spotting, which would threaten life and

property. There is also the potential for for downed trees and

powerlines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.