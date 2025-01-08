High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 5:46PM PST until January 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down many trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.