High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:17AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with widespread gusts

between 60 and 80 mph expected, isolated gusts between 80 and 100

mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down many trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Secure any loose objects and gates. Adjust plans to avoid travel

during these times. Charge necessary electronic and lighting

devices. Fill up generators. Park cars away from trees. When the

winds start, stay away from trees and windows.