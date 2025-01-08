High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:54PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.