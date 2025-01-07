Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 4:08PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.